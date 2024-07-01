WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ghazouani secures re-election victory in Mauritanian presidential poll
After securing over 56 percent of the vote, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani faces opposition defiance over the results of Mauritania's presidential election.
Ghazouani secures re-election victory in Mauritanian presidential poll
International observers monitor Mauritania's presidential election amid opposition disputes. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
July 1, 2024

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani has won the country's June 29 presidential election, provisional results from over 99.15 percent of polling stations released by the West African nation's electoral commission showed on Sunday.

Ghazouani was re-elected with over 56 percent of the vote, the results on Mauritania's electoral commission website showed.

That would put him well ahead of rival and human rights campaigner Biram Dah Abeid, who Ceni predicted would win 22 percent of the vote.

Abeid said on Sunday that he would not recognise the results of "Ghazouani's Ceni".

"We will only recognise our own results, and therefore we will take to the streets" to refuse the electoral commission count, he said.

But he insisted their response would be "peaceful", calling on the army and the security forces "not to follow the orders of the regime".

Late Sunday afternoon, his opposition headquarters had been surrounded by the security forces, an AFP journalist noted.

RelatedWith over 40% of votes counted, Mauritania's president leads in polls

AU, EU observers

RECOMMENDED

Ghazouani's other main rival, the leader of the Tewassoul party, Hamadi Ould Sid' El Moctar, was currently counted as holding 13 percent of the vote.

He said he would "remain attentive" to any breach of voting regulations.

Overall turnout was estimated at 55 percent.

A 2019 election brought Ghazouani to power, marking the first transition between two elected presidents since independence from France in 1960 and a series of coups from 1978 to 2008.

While the Sahel has in recent years seen a string of military coups and escalating insurgency, particularly in Mali, Mauritania has not seen an attack since 2011.

Ghazouani has made helping the young a key priority in a country of 4.9 million people, where almost three-quarters are aged under 35.

The opposition strongly contested the legislative elections a year ago, which were won by Ghazouani's party.

The African Union sent a team of 27 short-term observers, while the European Union has sent three election experts.

The Mauritanian government has set up a national election monitoring body, which the opposition has denounced as a tool for manipulating the ballot.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain