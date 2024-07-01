Around 2.1 million children, or 14% of all German children, are at risk of poverty, the federal statistical bureau Destatis said on Monday.

According to EU income and living conditions statistics, a person is considered at risk of poverty if their equalised income is less than 60% of the total population's median.

In 2023, this threshold was €1,314 ($1 ,414.5) net per month for a person living alone in Germany and €2,759 ($2,979) net per month for households with two adults and two children under the age of 14, Destatis noted.

The at-risk-of-poverty rate for under-18s whose parents had a lower level of education, such as a lower secondary school leaving certificate without a vocational qualification, was 36.8% in Germany in 2023, it said.

Last year, nearly one-fourth of Germany's under-18-year-olds faced poverty or social exclusion.