Taliban authorities said on Monday they would press the international community over economic sanctions as they attended a UN-hosted summit in Doha with special representatives to Afghanistan for the first time.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, senior foreign ministry official Zakir Jalaly said the Taliban government delegation would use Monday's meetings to address "financial and banking sanctions" and the "challenges" these pose to Afghanistan's economy.

His statement followed an opening salvo late Sunday by the head of the Taliban delegation, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, as he addressed more than 20 envoys and UN officials.

"Afghans are asking why they are being ganged up on, on the basis of unilateral and multilateral sanctions," Mujahid said as he questioned whether ongoing sanctions were "fair practice" after "wars and insecurity for almost half a century as a result of foreign invasions and interference".

The talks are being held to discuss increasing engagement with the impoverished country of more than 40 million and a more coordinated response, including economic issues and counter-narcotics efforts.

In the aftermath of the Taliban's return to power, the international community has wrestled with its approach to Afghanistan's new administration.

The Taliban government in Kabul has not been officially recognised by any other government since it took power.