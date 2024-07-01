TÜRKİYE
Estonia to receive Turkish armoured Yoruk 4x4 vehicles
Turkish defence company will deliver 100 Yoruk 4x4 vehicles to Estonia within a year, tailored to the specific needs of the Estonian army, incorporating various mission-specific equipment.
“We value Turkish defence production because Türkiye is a key NATO ally, strong and capable militarily,” Karis said. /Photo: AA / Others
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
July 1, 2024

Estonian President Alar Karis recently visited Nurol Makina, one of Türkiye's leading armoured vehicle manufacturers.

During his visit to the facilities, Karis inspected the Yoruk 4x4, known internationally as NMS 4x4, among other vehicles, and received detailed information about them.

Karis praised Nurol Makina for its quality products, sustainability and rapid delivery times, which he cited as reasons for choosing the company to meet Estonia’s defence needs.

On October 18, 2023, Nurol Makina signed a contract with the Estonian Defence Investments Center (ECDI) for 100 Yoruk 4x4 vehicles. These vehicles will be tailored to the specific needs of the Estonian army, incorporating various mission-specific equipment.

Nurol Makina is expected to deliver the vehicles within a year.

Karis emphasised the importance of quick delivery, noting that the geopolitical and security situation in their region is more tense now than it has been for decades.

Anticipating increasing security challenges in the near future, he remarked: "Türkiye has extensive experience in modern warfare, directly reflected in the development of armoured vehicles and military equipment. The war in Ukraine has shown that allied defence industry capacity must be increased, and Türkiye, with its innovative and capable defence industry, is a leader and role model.”

“We value Turkish defence production because Türkiye is a key NATO ally, strong and capable militarily,” Karis said.

He added, “As both Estonia and Türkiye are on NATO's frontlines, they understand what it means to face the alliance's main threats directly. I am confident that your vehicles will serve Estonia's defence forces well in protecting our country and the alliance."

Over 1,700 vehicles delivered

Nurol Makina GM Engin Aykol expressed pride about the visit, noting that his company is one of the world's leading 4x4 armoured vehicle manufacturers.

He emphasised their focus on perfecting these vehicles to meet diverse needs, especially those of NATO countries, with over 1,700 vehicles — known for their high mobility and protection levels — in service across over 20 countries.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
