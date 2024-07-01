WORLD
UN expert urges Syria to end 'large scale' torture following ICJ orders
Six months after the ICJ's provisional measures, torture allegations continue unabated in Syria.
The ICJ application contains numerous allegations of inhumane treatment of detainees from various forms of torture to sexual abuse against children. / Photo: AFP / AFP
July 1, 2024

A UN expert has urged Syria to implement the provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and take steps to eradicate all forms of torture and ill-treatment in the country.

"I am alarmed about reports that indicate that torture is still being practised on a large scale in Syria," Alice Jill Edwards said on Monday, the UN special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

"This is despite the very clear order of the ICJ to end torture without delay," Edwards said, adding: "More than six months later, there is no sign at all that torture is being addressed in the country."

The top UN court issued provisional measures on November 16, ordering Syria to take all necessary measures to prevent acts of torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment while also instructing the regime to ensure that no one under its control can commit such acts and that evidence related to torture allegations is preserved.

"Information available alleges that torture continues to be practised widely in flagrant disregard for the lives, and the physical and psychological health, of thousands of individuals who are in detention centres operated by the Syrian regime," the expert said.

The ICJ provisional measures were imposed following a joint application by Canada and the Netherlands against Syria before the court for alleged violations of and failure to apply the United Nations Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT), to which all three states are parties.

The application, which is still under consideration by the ICJ, contains numerous allegations of inhumane treatment of detainees, including reports of unsanitary conditions in places of detention and other forms of torture or ill-treatment, including sexual torture and abuse against children.

It also notes the use of chemical weapons, resulting in numerous deaths, injuries, and severe physical and mental suffering.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
