A UN expert has urged Syria to implement the provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and take steps to eradicate all forms of torture and ill-treatment in the country.

"I am alarmed about reports that indicate that torture is still being practised on a large scale in Syria," Alice Jill Edwards said on Monday, the UN special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

"This is despite the very clear order of the ICJ to end torture without delay," Edwards said, adding: "More than six months later, there is no sign at all that torture is being addressed in the country."

The top UN court issued provisional measures on November 16, ordering Syria to take all necessary measures to prevent acts of torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment while also instructing the regime to ensure that no one under its control can commit such acts and that evidence related to torture allegations is preserved.