The perpetrators of recent fires in the northern areas of Kirkuk, Erbil, and Duhok are members of the terrorist group PKK, Iraqi officials have said.

An investigation team was formed on the orders of Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al Sudani after fires in Erbil and Duhok, said Interior Ministry spokesman Miqdad Miri on Monday.

Miri said in a statement that three people arrested after an extensive investigation into the fires were found to be members of the terrorist PKK.

Three of the suspects – two in Kirkuk and one in Diyala – were arrested and detained in an operation coordinated with the Iraqi KRG, the spokesman said.

Planning to sabotage the Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline