Islamic Jihad fires multiple rockets as Israeli tanks move deeper into Gaza
Violence flared in the occupied West Bank as Israel killed more Palestinian people in the city of Tulkarm.
Israel killed a woman and a boy in the city of Tulkarm as violence continue in the occupied West Bank. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
July 1, 2024

The Palestinian resistance group Islamic Jihad has fired a barrage of rockets into Israel as fighting raged in Gaza, and Israeli tanks advanced deeper in parts of the enclave, residents and officials said.

The armed wing of the group said its members fired rockets on Monday towards several Israeli communities near the fence with Gaza in response to "the crimes of the Zionist enemy against our Palestinian people".

The volley of around 20 rockets caused no casualties, the Israeli military said.

Violence also flared on Monday in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where the Palestinian Health Ministry said that Israel killed a woman and a boy in the city of Tulkarem.

A day earlier, an Israeli strike in the same area killed an Islamic Jihad member.

Israeli tanks deepened incursions into the Shujaiah suburb of eastern Gaza for a fifth day, and tanks advanced further in western and central Rafah, in southern Gaza near the border with Egypt, residents said.

Hamas said its fighters had lured an Israeli force into a booby-trapped house in the east of Rafah and blown it up, causing casualties.

Ceasefire efforts stalled

The Israeli forces announced the death of a soldier in southern Gaza without providing details.

Israel's Army Radio said the soldier was killed in Rafah in a booby-trapped house - a possible reference to the incident reported by Islamic Jihad.

Also, in Rafah, the Israeli forces said that an air strike killed a Hamas member who fired an anti-tank missile at its troops.

Arab mediators' efforts to secure a ceasefire, backed by the United States, have stalled.

Hamas says any deal must end the war and bring a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Israel says it will accept only temporary pauses in the war until Hamas is eradicated.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
