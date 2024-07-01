When the Dutch cabinet of far-right politician Geert Wilders takes oath on July 2 (Tuesday), there will be a notable absence in the names of ministers who take important posts in the new government.

The intelligence agency responsible for national security pulled the rug from under the feet of Gidi Markuszower weeks before he was supposed to become deputy prime minister and migration minister.

The National Security Service, known as AIVD, told Wilders, chairman of the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) that leads the next coalition government, that Markuszower was “passing sensitive information” to a foreign power.

While the foreign power hasn’t been named, multiple sources have pointed fingers at Israel’s Mossad.

Wilders withdrew Markuszower's name and instead nominated Marjolein Faber as a candidate for asylum and migration minister.

The official reason cited for his removal from the candidacy is that he did not pass the security screening by the Dutch intelligence service. However, Markuszower will continue to serve as a member of the House of Representatives.

For years, Israeli-born Markuszower has dodged controversies that connect him to Israeli authorities. He grew up in the Netherlands, where he began his political career as a Dutch spokesperson for the Likud Party of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In 2010, Markuszower had to withdraw from a parliamentary race after the Dutch intelligence agency flagged him as a national security threat. The Dutch authorities had found out that he maintained links to a foreign intelligence agency, presumably Mossad.

He was also detained by the Dutch security forces in 2008 for “illegally carrying a firearm” while doing a security job at an event marking Israel’s 60th anniversary. The prosecution dropped the charges later on.

All these controversies seemed to fizzle out in subsequent years, however, as he won a Senate seat in 2015, only to give it up after winning the election for the lower house of parliament.

Markuszower was set to become one of the three deputy premiers in Wilders’ cabinet. He was also supposed to take the ministry of immigration affairs had he not failed the security screening by the Dutch intelligence agency.

A staunch opposition to Muslim immigration into the Netherlands is a defining feature of Markuszower’s politics. “People are afraid to wear a skullcap on the street for fear of attack… and this is the result of violence by Muslim immigrants,” he said a few years back.