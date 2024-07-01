Türkiye will boost its television broadcasting share using the country’s first indigenous communications satellite, Turksat 6A, which is set to be launched on July 8 from the SpaceX facility in Cape Canaveral in the US state of Florida.

Turksat, Türkiye’s sole satellite operator, has become a leader in its field by expanding its fleet and coverage area since its inception, with the number of its satellites reaching 118.

Turksat satellites have garnered significant demand from Europe, the Mideast, and North Africa, as well as the Mediterranean and the Black Sea regions.

To date, some 158 foreign television networks receive service from Turksat satellites.