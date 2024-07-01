TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye to expand TV coverage area via indigenous communications satellite
Turksat 6A, scheduled to launch on July 8 from SpaceX's facility in Florida, aims to reach a population of over 5 billion people, expanding the coverage area to India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.
Türkiye to expand TV coverage area via indigenous communications satellite
Turksat 6A will be launched to 42 degrees East orbit, enabling the craft to serve Southeast Asia, which was not previously covered by Turksat. /Photo: AA / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
July 1, 2024

Türkiye will boost its television broadcasting share using the country’s first indigenous communications satellite, Turksat 6A, which is set to be launched on July 8 from the SpaceX facility in Cape Canaveral in the US state of Florida.

Turksat, Türkiye’s sole satellite operator, has become a leader in its field by expanding its fleet and coverage area since its inception, with the number of its satellites reaching 118.

Turksat satellites have garnered significant demand from Europe, the Mideast, and North Africa, as well as the Mediterranean and the Black Sea regions.

To date, some 158 foreign television networks receive service from Turksat satellites.

RelatedTürkiye to launch first indigenous communications satellite into space
RECOMMENDED

Expanding Turksat's coverage area

Meanwhile, some 357 Turkish networks use Turksat satellites, 235 of which broadcast in high definition, in addition to one 4K and one 8K channels, and 211 radio stations.

The number of Turksat satellite terminals in the regions within the operator’s coverage area reached 6,210, while five active satellites operate in the area.

Turksat 6A will be launched to 42 degrees East orbit, enabling the craft to serve Southeast Asia, which was not previously covered by Turksat.

The country’s first indigenous communications satellite will expand Turksat’s coverage area to India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia, boosting the served population from 3.5 billion to over 5 billion.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump says UN should continue amid 'Board of Peace' questions
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration
Musk teases buying Ryanair in growing row with airline boss
Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine, disrupt amenities
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG