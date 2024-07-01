Türkiye, Romania, and Bulgaria have formed a Black Sea Mine Countermeasure Task Group to ensure maritime safety in the face of mines in the Black Sea, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said.

"As part of the Türkiye-led Trilateral Agreement launched with Romania and Bulgaria, the Black Sea Mine Countermeasur e Task Group (MCM Black Sea) was established to ensure maritime security against the threat of mines in the Black Sea," the ministry wrote on X on Monday.

The MCM Black Sea Committee meeting and signing ceremony was held in Istanbul on Monday with the participation of Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu, commander of the Turkish Naval Forces, plus Romanian Naval Forces Commander Vice Admiral Mihai Panait and Bulgarian Naval Forces Commander Rear Admiral Kiril Yordanov Mihaylov.

Following the ceremony, the task force sailed to the Black Sea with four military ships, including two from the Turkish Navy, one from the Romanian Navy, and one from the Bulgarian Navy.