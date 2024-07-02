Tuesday, July 2, 2024

1754 GMT — The United Nations has voiced concern over Israel's recent evacuation order for Palestinians in Khan Younis and Rafah, highlighting the effect of the order.

"Turning to the situation on the ground (Gaza) with some updated information we're receiving from our humanitarian colleagues, who are deeply concerned over the impact of Israel’s latest evacuation order on tens of thousands of civilians, many of whom have been repeatedly displaced over the last nine months," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told during a news conference.

Saying the order for "Palestinians to evacuate 117 square kilometres (1,259 square feet) in Khan Younis and Rafah governorates applies to about a third of the Gaza Strip," Dujarric said it is "the largest since October when residents were ordered to evacuate northern Gaza."

"OCHA (Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) underscores that an evacuation of such a massive scale will only heighten the suffering of civilians and drive humanitarian needs even higher," said Dujarric.

More updates 👇

1851 GMT — Israel's increasing threat rhetoric, attacks on Lebanon deeply concerning: Erdogan

Israel's escalating rhetoric and attacks on Lebanon seriously concern Türkiye about the future of the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"No state in our region, including Türkiye, can feel safe as long as Israeli aggression under [Israel's Prime Minister] Netanyahu's administration is not stopped," Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting in Ankara.

Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging border fire since the eruption of the Gaza war in October, but recent escalation has fueled concern of a bigger confrontation.

On Türkiye's foreign policy, Erdogan said: "We believe it is beneficial to open clenched fists in foreign policy.

1802 GMT — Another Biden administration appointee resigns because of US policy in Gaza

Another Biden administration appointee has resigned, joining a chorus of those who have criticized the president's policy on the war in Gaza that is being prosecuted by Israel.

Maryam Hassanein said she left as a special assistant at the Interior Department.

"I am resigning today from my position as a Biden administration appointee in the Department of the Interior.

As a Muslim American, I cannot continue working for an administration that ignores the voices of its diverse staff by continuing to fund and enable Israel's genocide of Palestinians," she said in a statement.

1716 GMT — Cross-border fire intensifies as Israeli army, Hezbollah trade attacks

Cross-border clashes between Israel and Hezbollah escalated with both sides continuing to exchange attacks.

The Israeli army reported the launch of 15 rockets from Lebanon into northern Israel, specifically targeting the town of Kiryat Shmona.

"Following the sirens that sounded regarding rocket and missile fire in northern Israel, approximately 15 project iles were identified crossing from Lebanon," the army said in a statement.

The army said it intercepted 10 of these projectiles, with no damages or injuries reported.

The military said a fighter jet targeted a Hezbollah military structure in Yarin in southern Lebanon.

1700 GMT — Hezbollah would stop fighting with Israel after Gaza ceasefire: official

Hezbollah’s deputy leader has said the group would stop fighting with Israel after the Gaza ceasefire.

The deputy leader of the Lebanese group Hezbollah said the only sure path to a ceasefire on the Lebanon-Israel border is a full ceasefire in Gaza.

"If there is a ceasefire in Gaza, we will stop without any discussion," Hezbollah's deputy leader, Naim Kassem, said in an interview with The Associated Press at the group’s political office in Beirut's southern suburbs.

1541 GMT — Israeli premier denies potential Gaza ceasefire while Hamas in power

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied a United States media report suggesting that Tel Aviv might end its war on Gaza while Hamas remains in power.

The New York Times reported that Israel’s top generals want to begin a ceasefire in Gaza even if it keeps Hamas in power for the time being.

“Underequipped for further fighting after Israel’s longest war in decades, the generals also think their forces need time to recuperate in case a land war breaks out against Hezbollah,” the US daily said.

Israeli military officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, believe that a truce with Hamas could also make it easier to reach a deal with Hezbollah, it added.

But Netanyahu dismissed the US media report.

"Anonymous sources briefing the New York Times claim that Israel wants a cease-fire in Gaza even if it leaves Hamas in power for the time being," Netanyahu said in a video message.

1538 GMT — Gaza faces 'maelstrom of human misery' — UN coordinator

The United Nations' senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza has emphasised the extreme distress faced by Palestinian civilians, saying that Israel's onslaught has "unleashed a maelstrom of human misery."

"Palestinian civilians in Gaza have been plunged into an abyss of suffering. Their homes lie shattered, their lives upended," Sigrid Kaag told the UN Security Council.

Kaag reported that the public health system in Gaza has collapsed, with schools destroyed and an education system in ruins, posing a severe threat to future generations.

She warned about "summer temperatures soaring and severe shortages of basic services such as waste management, sanitation facilities and water supply, the spectre of outbreaks of infectious and communicable diseases looms large."

1537 GMT — Israel will not allow 'winds of defeatism' in Gaza: Netanyahu

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted that his country would not give in to the "winds of defeatism" as he reaffirmed his war aim of defeating Hamas.

After the October 7 attacks by Hamas, Netanyahu's far-right government vowed to destroy Hamas and return all hostages seized during the incursion by the Palestinian resistance group.

Israel has faced international pressure to ease its military onslaught on Gaza. Netanyahu made his new vow of victory after the New York Times quoted sources as saying Israel was ready to make a deal without reaching all its goals.

"I am here to make it unequivocally clear: This will not happen," he said. "The war will end once Israel achieves all of its objectives, including the destruction of Hamas and the release of all of our hostages."

1449 GMT — War in Lebanon riddled with challenges, risks for Israel: experts

If Israel’s recent moves, posturing and messaging are anything to go by, then all-out escalation with Lebanon could be a matter of when not if.

However, analysts warn that Tel Aviv will face significant challenges in all domains, from military to political, if it goes down that route.

Geopolitical analyst Giorgio Cafiero said it would be “unimaginable for the Israelis to have some quick and decisive victory” in a large-scale conflict with Hezbollah.

“If Israel would decide to launch such an all-out war, the conflict would inevitably last for a very long time and would probably do nothing to advance Israel’s security interests,” Cafiero, CEO of Gulf State Analytics, a Washington-based geopolitical risk consultancy, told Anadolu.

“To the contrary, such a move would likely come with extremely high costs for Israel.”

1419 GMT — 1.9 million now displaced in Gaza: UN humanitarian coordinator

The United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Gaza said that 1.9 million people were now displaced in the territory, adding she was "deeply concerned" by reports of new evacuation orders for Khan Younis.

"Over 1 million people have been displaced once again, desperately seeking shelter and safety (and) 1.9 million people are now displaced across Gaza... I'm deeply concerned about reports of new evacuation orders issued in the area of Khan Younis," Sigrid Kaag told the UN Security Council.

1411 GMT — WHO reports evacuation of patients from Gaza's European hospital

The World Health Organization (WHO) said 270 patients reportedly self-evacuated from Gaza's European Hospital in Khan Younis following Israel's evacuation orders.

Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative in the occupied Palestinian territories, told a United Nations press briefing in Geneva that the latest evacuation orders have an impact on operations at the European Gaza Hospital, even though the hospital itself is not under evacuation orders.

"But as witnessed several times during the ongoing war, insecurity in a hospital's proximity and lack of access for patients, health workers, and humanitarians to resupply fuel, medical supplies, water and food can make hospitals non-functional very quickly," Peeperkorn warned.

Noting that 270 patients, besides medical staff, self-evacuated, he said the evacuations from the hospital resumed with the assistance of the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Now, "only there patients" remain at the European Gaza Hospital, and "three" at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) field hospital, he said.

1246 GMT — Israel carries out deadly air strike in southern Lebanon

An Israeli air strike kills a Lebanese civilian in the border town of Al Bustan in southern Lebanon, as tensions between the two countries escalate.

The attack targeted the border town of Al Bustan, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Another Israeli strike hit Taybeh town near the Lebanese-Israeli border, causing a fire and power outage in the area.

No reports were available about injuries.

1147 GMT — Accusations escalate among Israeli officials over prisons overcrowding

The debate and trading of accusations among Israeli officials have escalated over the overcrowding of prisons holding Palestinian prisoners since the start of the offensive on Gaza last October.

The General Security Service (Shin Bet) accused the Israeli government and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who called for more violations of the detainees' rights, for ignoring months of warnings that huge amounts of additional detainee space were needed to absorb thousands of new Palestinian detainees related to the ongoing offensive.

The issue of prison overcrowding came to light after the release of Dr. Mohammed Abu Selmiya, director of al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, on Monday.

In a lengthy statement on X, Ben-Gvir said: "Since I took office as Minister of National Security, one of the highest goals I set for myself was to exacerbate the conditions of 'terrorists' in prisons and reduce their rights to a minimum."

1104 GMT — Gaza death toll rises to 37,925 as Israeli attacks kill 25 more Palestinians