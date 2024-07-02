Russia's UN envoy has rebuffed ex-US president Donald Trump's promise of a one-day resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war if he wins another term, saying "the Ukrainian crisis cannot be solved in one day."

When asked to respond to the claim from the presumptive Republican nominee, Vassily Nebenzia told reporters on Monday that the war could have ended in April 2022 in Istanbul when Russia and Ukraine were "very close" to an agreement.

Moscow invaded its neighbour two months earlier, on February 24, 2022, though Russia insists its "special military operation" began in 2014 after clashes in Ukraine's east resulted in Moscow seizing the Crimea Peninsula.

cNow, he said, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "is running around with his so-called peace plan, which, of course, is not a peace plan but a joke."

While meeting in Switzerland last month, nearly 80 countries called for the "territorial integrity" of Ukraine to be the basis for any peace agreement to end the war.

But some key developing nations did not join in and Russia did not attend the conference.

Nebenzia pointed to Putin's offer on June 14 to "immediately" order a ceasefire in Ukraine and start negotiations if Kiev begins withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounces plan to join NATO.

Zelenskyy, who has vowed not to give up any territory, rejected what he called an ultimatum by Putin to surrender more land.

'Nonstarter'