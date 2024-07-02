US President Joe Biden has warned that the US Supreme Court's landmark ruling on presidential immunity sets a "dangerous precedent" that Donald Trump would exploit if elected in November.

"For all practical purposes today's decision almost certainly means there are no limits to what a president can do. This is a fundamentally new principle, and it's a dangerous precedent," Biden said in a speech at the White House on Monday.

"The American people must decide if they want to entrust... once again, the presidency to Donald Trump, now knowing he'll be more emboldened to do whatever he pleases, whenever he wants to do it," he added.

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled Trump can claim immunity from prosecution, potentially delaying his January 6 trial.

"There are no kings in America. Each, each of us is equal before the law. No one, no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States," Biden said.