Venezuel's government plans to resume negotiations with the US government this week, President Nicolas Maduro has announced, less than a month before a highly anticipated election.

Maduro, who is seeking a third term, wants the US government to lift crippling economic sanctions that were imposed over the last decade. He characterised the dialogue as "urgent" during his weekly TV show on Monday.

The Biden administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"I have received the proposal during two continuous months from the United States government to reestablish talks and direct dialogue," Maduro said.

"After thinking about it for two months, I have accepted, and next Wednesday, talks will restart with the United States government to comply with the agreements signed in Qatar and to reestablish the terms of the urgent dialogue."

Related Venezuela opposition hold defiant rally one month before election

Threat to reelection prospects

Maduro's government had held parallel talks with the Biden administration and with the US-backed Unitary Platform opposition coalition.

But they were suspended as he reneged on promises, including to improve conditions ahead of the election, and his government accused the US of not fulfilling portions of agreements.