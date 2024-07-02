A union representing tens of thousands of workers at South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics has said it would hold a three-day strike later this month after negotiations failed.

"Starting from July 8, we will stage a three-day general strike," Lee Hyun-kuk, vice president of the National Samsung Electronics Union, told AFP on Tuesday.

The union announced the strike late on Monday in a live YouTube broadcast, without providing the dates.

The move follows a one-day walkout in June, the first such collective action at the company, which went decades without unionisation.

Management at the company, the world's biggest producer of memory chips, has been locked in negotiations with the union since January.

Workers have rejected the offer of a 5.1 percent pay hike, with the union having previously outlined demands including improvements to annual leave and transparent performance-based bonuses.

'Nothing will change if we do not act'