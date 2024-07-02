The United Kingdom will hold its first national election in almost five years on Thursday, with opinion polls suggesting that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party will be punished for failing to deliver on promises made during 14 years in power.

The centre-right Conservatives took power during the depths of the global financial crisis and have won three more elections since then.

But those years have been marked by a sluggish economy, declining public services and a series of scandals, making the Tories, as they are commonly known, easy targets for critics on the left and right.

The Labour Party, which leans to the left, is far ahead in most opinion polls after focusing its campaign on a single word: Change.

Here is a look at what some voters are saying:

Long-time Labour

Cathy Gosling, 64, a former London book publisher now retired and living in northern England, was "absolutely going to vote" for the main Labour opposition.

"This (Conservative) government is corrupt, inefficient, and immoral," she said.

"And how can we have a millionaire for prime minister when people are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis?"

At the same time, the veteran Labour supporter admitted some reservations about party leader Keir Starmer, noting that he has been "very cautious".

"I wish he would have been more dynamic during the campaign," Gosling added.

Labour convert

Charlotte Anselme, 21, runs a small jewellery shop in the centre of Richmond, north Yorkshire, where Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is running for re-election.

"The conservatives have ruined the country, and Reform is racist," the first-time voter argued.

"We would vote Green if we could, but they are not going to win," referring to herself and a friend she works with.

"We don't like Keir Starmer... and we didn't like his position about Gaza. But we will probably vote Labour."

Undecided

Claudette Forrester, 61, lives in the traditionally Conservative-voting town of Godalming, in Surrey on London's southwestern fringes.

"I'm normally quite right-wing, but this time around I have no idea to be quite honest because they are as bad as one another," she confided of the two main parties.

"Neither of them (have) got the right answers for any of the things that are going on.

"I feel like they don't know what the everyday person has to go through in life... they're really out of touch."