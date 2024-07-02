Istanbul Airport set a record on June 30th by reaching the highest number of passengers of all time, Türkiye's transportation and infrastructure minister has announced.

"Istanbul Airport breaks a new record every day as a testament to its importance worldwide as the world's most significant centre for air travel, and we are proud of its increasing success," Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglusaid.

Istanbul Airport served 268,275 passengers on Sunday, breaking last year's record for the number of travellers in a single day, Uraloglu said on Monday.

Abdulkadir Uraloglu stated that 205,721 passengers arrived at the airport on international flights and 62,554 others on domestic flights on June 30, the last day of the month.

"This figure has been recorded as the highest number of passengers of all time since the opening of Istanbul Airport," said Uraloglu.

The minister reported that total aircraft traffic on Sunday was 1,592, with 1,214 international flights and 378 domestic flights.

Uraloglu mentioned that the previous record was set on July 2, 2023, with 265,961 passengers.

