TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye ranks first in Europe in agricultural income
Türkiye is among the global top 10 as its agricultural revenue soared 16 percent annually in 2023, based on UN and WB data.
Türkiye ranks first in Europe in agricultural income
The agricultural sector's value was 206 billion Turkish Liras in the January-March period.  / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
July 2, 2024

Türkiye ranked first in Europe and was among the top 10 countries in the world last year in terms of agricultural income generated, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli has said.

Based on data from the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation and the World Bank, Türkiye's agricultural income reached $68.5 billion in 2023, a 16 percent increase from the previous year.

The Turkish Statistics Institute (TUIK) reported that the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sectors contributed 6.2 percent to Türkiye’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023, slightly down from the 6.5 percent in the previous year.

In the first quarter of 2024, agriculture accounted for 2.3 percent of GDP, a decline from 5.2 percent in the last quarter of 2023.

The agricultural sector's value was 206 billion Turkish Liras in the January-March period.

Despite a 0.2 percent contraction in the agricultural sector last year, the Turkish economy grew by 4.5 percent overall.

However, in the first quarter of 2024, the agricultural sector saw a 4.6 percent growth compared to the same period in 2023, up from 0.5 percent in the previous quarter, while the overall Turkish economy grew by 5.7 percent annually in January-March 2023.

RECOMMENDED

State support for farmers

The Turkish government has been proactive in providing support and incentives to farmers to boost agricultural production.

Financial aid, subsidies for seeds and fertilisers, and training programmes in modern farming techniques have made agriculture more viable and attractive.

As a result, agricultural production has continued to increase. Turkish farmers have expanded operations, invested in better quality inputs, and adopted practices that enhance yield and efficiency, meeting food demands and contributing to economic growth.

Surplus produce has opened up export opportunities, generating additional revenue.

Technology has also played a crucial role. Innovations like precision farming, drone surveillance, and advanced irrigation systems have optimised resources and reduced waste.

These technologies enable informed decisions, improving productivity and sustainability.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump says UN should continue amid 'Board of Peace' questions
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration
Musk teases buying Ryanair in growing row with airline boss
Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine, disrupt amenities
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG