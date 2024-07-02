BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Turkish exports to SCO countries increased by 85% in last 5 years
Türkiye's exports to Shanghai Cooperation Organisation members in 2023 totaled $26.1B.
Turkish exports to SCO countries increased by 85% in last 5 years
Türkiye’s imports from SCO member countries also reached $106.3 billion last year, around double the $55.6 billion total in 2019./ Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
July 2, 2024

Turkish exports to Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries have skyrocketed 85 percent over the last five years from a value of $14.1 billion in 2019 to nearly $26.1 billion in 2023.

The share of these countries in Türkiye's overall exports last year was 10 percent.

Türkiye’s imports from SCO member countries also reached $106.3 billion last year, around double the $55.6 billion total in 2019.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, following his visits last year to Kazakhstan to attend the 10th Summit of the Organisation of Turkic States and Uzbekistan to attend the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organisation, will also attend the SCO heads of state summit in Kazakhstan this week.

RelatedWhat is the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation?
RECOMMENDED

Transportation, infrastructure projects

In addition to energy agreements made by the SCO member states, which control a significant portion of the world's natural gas reserves, the benefits of transportation and infrastructure projects connecting the countries are also noteworthy.

In this context, Türkiye is taking part in China's Belt and Road Initiative project.

In addition, an agreement on a China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, which is planned to be built under the initiative, was signed last month.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump says UN should continue amid 'Board of Peace' questions
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration
Musk teases buying Ryanair in growing row with airline boss
Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine, disrupt amenities
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG