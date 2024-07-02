WORLD
3 MIN READ
Dozens dead after stampede at religious event in northern India
Over 100 people are feared dead in Uttar Pradesh state due to a stampede at a religious ceremony and the death toll is expected to rise.
Dozens dead after stampede at religious event in northern India
Deadly accidents are common at places of worship in India during major religious festivals. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
July 2, 2024

At least 107 people were crushed to death at a Hindu religious gathering in northern India, with many others injured, a senior government official has said.

A large crowd had gathered near the city of Hathras for a sermon by a popular preacher on Tuesday but a fierce dust storm sparked panic as people were leaving.

Many were crushed or trampled, falling on top of each other, with some collapsing into a roadside drain in the chaos.

"The attendees were exiting the venue when a dust storm blinded their vision, leading to a melee and the subsequent tragic incident," said Chaitra V., divisional commissioner of Aligarh city in Uttar Pradesh state, told AFP.

"We... are focusing on providing relief and medical aid for the victims," she added.

Hours after the tragedy, she told reporters the toll had surged past a hundred.

"Initial information.. is that 107 people have died," she told reporters.

Unverified videos on social media showed bodies piled up on the ground outside a local hospital.

Separately, Umesh Kumar Tripathi, chief medical officer, told reporters the dead were 25 women and two men.

"Many injured have also been admitted," Tripathi said.

RECOMMENDED

"The primary reason is a stampede during a religious event."

RelatedExplosion at firework factory in India kills several, injures scores

Deadly stampedes

Deadly accidents are common at places of worship in India during major religious festivals.

At least 112 people were killed in 2016 after a huge explosion caused by a banned fireworks display at a temple marking the Hindu new year.

The blast ripped through concrete buildings and ignited a fire at a temple complex in Kerala state, where thousands had gathered.

Another 115 devotees died in 2013 after a stampede at a bridge near a temple in Madhya Pradesh.

Up to 400,000 people were gathered in the area and the stampede occurred after a rumour spread that the bridge was about to collapse.

About 224 pilgrims died and more than 400 others were injured in a 2008 stampede at a hilltop temple in the northern city of Jodhpur.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump says UN should continue amid 'Board of Peace' questions
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration
Musk teases buying Ryanair in growing row with airline boss
Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine, disrupt amenities
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG