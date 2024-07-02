Israeli forces have carried out deadly strikes on southern Gaza after issuing an evacuation order which a UN agency said would impact 250,000 Palestinians.

Witnesses reported intense bombing and shelling around Khan Younis on Tuesday, southern Gaza's main city, from which Israeli troops withdrew in early April after a devastating months-long battle.

A hospital source in the city said shelling killed eight people and wounded more than 30 others.

The bombardment came after a rocket barrage at southern Israel on Monday morning claimed by the Islamic Jihad, which has fought alongside Hamas.

This was followed by an order to evacuate most areas east of Khan Younis and in Rafah along the borders with Israel and Egypt.

An AFP photographer saw Palestinians leave eastern Khan Younis on foot, in cars and on horse or donkey carts, carrying their belongings with them.

Some displaced people with nowhere to go were sleeping on the streets, witnesses said.

Ahmad Najjar, a resident of the town of Bani Suhaila, said the Israeli evacuation order had caused "a large displacement of residents" and spurred "fear and extreme anxiety".

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees estimates that "around 250,000 people have been impacted by these orders", said UNRWA spokeswoman Louise Wateridge.

Related Gaza residents face critical lack of basic necessities — UNRWA

"We expect that almost all of these people will move from this area," she said.