The Turkish security forces have arrested and deported Zozan Baransson, a so-called leader of the women's wing of the terrorist organisation PKK/KCK in the southeastern province of Mardin, in an intelligence-based operation.

In a joint operation, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and Mardin's Provincial Gendarmerie Command netted Baransson in the Nusaybin district and later deported her, according to sources familiar with her arrest who spoke with Anadolu Agency on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak with the media.

Baransson, who had been under long-term surveillance for her alleged terrorist activities, was taken into custody and later deported, they said, adding that the MIT continues its operations against members of the PKK/KCK terrorist organisation.