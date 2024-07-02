WORLD
Israel's Gaza war displaced 1.9M Palestinians: UN
UN humanitarian coordinator says Palestinian civilians in Gaza have been plunged into an abyss of suffering.
UN underlined the urgent need for humanitarian assistance to prevent further suffering. / Photo: AA / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
July 2, 2024

The UN humanitarian coordinator for Gaza has said that 1.9 million people were now displaced in the territory, adding she was "deeply concerned" by reports of new expulsion orders for Khan Younis.

"Over 1 million people have been displaced once again, desperately seeking shelter and safety (and) 1.9 million people are now displaced across Gaza... I'm deeply concerned about reports of new evacuation orders issued in the area of Khan Younis," Sigrid Kaag told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

The United Nations has estimated that up to 250,000 people are impacted by the Israeli military order for civilians to leave Al Qarara, Bani Suhaila and other localities near the territory's second city of Khan Younis.

"Palestinian civilians in Gaza have been plunged into an abyss of suffering. Their homes life shattered, their lives upended. The war has not merely created the most profound of humanitarian crises. It has unleashed a maelstrom of human misery," Kaag added.

She said that not enough aid was reaching the war-torn enclave and that the opening of new crossings, particularly to southern Gaza, was necessary to avert a humanitarian disaster.

Kaag said the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt should be re-opened and also pleaded with the international community to do more to fund relief efforts.

Battle after expulsions

Israel's Gaza war started on October 7 after Palestinian resistance forces attacked southern Israel and killed 1,195 people, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Israel's war has killed at least 37,925 people, mostly children and women, according to data from the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza.

Israel has not specifically said there will be a military offensive in southern Gaza, but so far nearly every military order has heralded major battles.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
