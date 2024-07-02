Lufthansa Group has halted night flights to and from Beirut until July 31 due to the situation in the Middle East, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the change had begun on June 29 and that daytime flights would operate as before.

Swiss International Air Lines, a Lufthansa Group subsidiary, also said it would move its Beirut night flights to the daytime until the end of July "due to the political developments at the border between Lebanon and Israel".

The airlines did not give detailed information about the nature of the threat.

In March, the Lebanese government said it would file an urgent complaint with the United Nations Security Council over Israel's alleged disruption of its navigation systems which it said affected the safety of civil aviation in the airspace of Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport.