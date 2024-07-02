TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
PKK occupation of Sinjar prolongs Yazidi suffering in Iraqi camps
Fearing that the PKK in Sinjar would kidnap and kill their children, Yazidis are afraid to return to their hometown, where the terror group has established a foothold since 2014.
PKK occupation of Sinjar prolongs Yazidi suffering in Iraqi camps
Sinjar has a strategic location, as it is 120 kilometres from Mosul and close to the Turkish-Syrian border./ Photo: AA / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
July 2, 2024

Yazidis who fled the Sinjar district in Mosul province of Iraq to camps in Duhok following attacks by the Daesh terror group, have been forced to live apart from their homes for nearly 10 years.

That is because of the occupation of the district by another terror organisation, the PKK.

Daesh terrorists attacked Sinjar, a region with an Yazidi-majority population, in August 2014.

The terror group kidnapped and killed thousands, including women and children, or detained them in areas under its control.

The PKK terrorist organisation managed to establish a foothold in Sinjar in 2014 under the pretext of protecting the Yazidi community from Daesh terrorists.

Sinjar has a strategic location, as it is 120 kilometres from Mosul and close to the Turkish-Syrian border.

An agreement between Erbil and Baghdad that was signed October 9, 2020, to eliminate the PKK terror group in the region, has not yet been implemented.

RelatedPKK spreads tentacles inside Germany, says domestic intel report

Fear of returning to their homeland

Fearing that the PKK in Sinjar would kidnap and kill their children, Yazidis are afraid to return to their hometown.

RECOMMENDED

Jalal Casim, who is residing in the Sharya Camp established in 2014 for Yazidi refugees in Duhok, said that Sinjar needs an environment of peace and security, and under current conditions, they cannot return home.

"The armed elements in Sinjar (PKK terrorists) pose an obstacle to our return. Sinjar must be cleared of armed groups. For refugees to return, Sinjar must be made safe both administratively and militarily. If the armed groups there are removed, people can return," said Casim.

Ture Murad said despite the harsh conditions, life is better than conditions in Sinjar.

RelatedPKK/YPG election attempt in northeast Syria aims to divide Syrian people

"We do not have security there”

"We want to return to Sinjar, to our home. but currently, there is chaos there. There is no possibility of living in Sinjar. At least in the camps, we have safety and we are not afraid," she said.

Another woman, Hohe Halef, whose mother, brother, sister-in-law and nephew were kidnapped by the Daesh terror group, said: "We cannot return to Sinjar because we do not have security there.”

“Due to the presence of the PKK/YPG and other armed groups, there is no safety there. They would take our children away. That's why we do not want to return," she said.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK —listed as a terror organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU— has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump says UN should continue amid 'Board of Peace' questions
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration
Musk teases buying Ryanair in growing row with airline boss
Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine, disrupt amenities
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG