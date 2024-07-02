Yazidis who fled the Sinjar district in Mosul province of Iraq to camps in Duhok following attacks by the Daesh terror group, have been forced to live apart from their homes for nearly 10 years.

That is because of the occupation of the district by another terror organisation, the PKK.

Daesh terrorists attacked Sinjar, a region with an Yazidi-majority population, in August 2014.

The terror group kidnapped and killed thousands, including women and children, or detained them in areas under its control.

The PKK terrorist organisation managed to establish a foothold in Sinjar in 2014 under the pretext of protecting the Yazidi community from Daesh terrorists.

Sinjar has a strategic location, as it is 120 kilometres from Mosul and close to the Turkish-Syrian border.

An agreement between Erbil and Baghdad that was signed October 9, 2020, to eliminate the PKK terror group in the region, has not yet been implemented.

Fear of returning to their homeland

Fearing that the PKK in Sinjar would kidnap and kill their children, Yazidis are afraid to return to their hometown.