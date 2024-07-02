The Philippines and China have agreed to "de-escalate tensions" over the South China Sea, Manila said, following a violent clash in the disputed waters.

"The two sides discussed their respective positions on Ayungin Shoal and affirmed their commitment to de-escalate tensions without prejudice to their respective positions," the Philippine foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, using the country's name for Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands.

Chinese coast guard personnel wielding knives, sticks and an axe surrounded and boarded three Philippine navy boats near the shoal last month, the latest and most serious in a number of escalating confrontations.

A Filipino soldier lost a finger in the June 17 clash, with Manila also accusing the Chinese coast guard of looting guns and damaging three boats as well as navigational and communication equipment.

Beijing insisted its coast guard behaved in a "professional and restrained" way and blamed Manila for the clash.

The Philippines foreign affairs undersecretary Theresa Lazaro and China's vice foreign minister Chen Xiaodong had "frank and constructive discussions", Tuesday's statement said.

"Noting recent incidents in the South China Sea, both sides recognised that there is a need to restore trust, rebuild confidence, and create conditions conducive to productive dialogue and interaction," the Philippine foreign ministry said, noting that "significant differences remain."