Politically motivated crimes and violence in Germany have reached their highest levels in at least 20 years, but the government's inability - or unwillingness - to address this increase flies in the face of its commitment to putting past demons to rest.

For decades, German society and its leaders have tried to address Germany's historical role in perpetuating Nazism, racism and expansionism during the Third Reich (1933-1945).

Such "historical guilt" and the desire to set "right" the "wrongs" of Nazism should be anchored in addressing the residues of Aryan supremacy, expansionism and far-right totalitarianism which continue to exist in German politics and society today.

But instead, by failing to tackle the upsurge in crime, Germany is reinforcing, rather than addressing, its historical guilt.

Far-right extremism

Far-right crimes ranged from property damage to attacking Muslim immigrants to verbal abuse on university campuses and violence against Muslim women.

The crimes are motivated by a perceived notion that Muslim immigrants have been flooding Germany and Muslims are directly responsible for condoning attacks on Israel. According to the German Press Agency, the dramatic surge in anti-Muslim crimes is linked to the Israel's war on Gaza.

The spike in hate crimes sheds light on Germany's lingering problem which has not been addressed beyond condemning far-right extremism.

The attacks also come as Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government weaponises "guilt washing" over the Holocaust to crack down on Muslims, left-wing activists, anti-Zionist Jews and pro-Palestinian advocates.

To wash away Germany’s record perpetuating Nazism, Scholz has opted for targeting Muslims and Palestinians to stand in so-called solidarity with Jewish people and pro-Zionism Israelis.

While not all Jews endorse Zionism, the Scholz government seeks to muzzle out pro-Palestinian voices under the garb of atoning for past ills. Instead of atonement, such policies have perpetuated Islamophobia and clipped the Palestinian cause within Germany.

Meanwhile, authorities registered 60,028 politically motivated offences in 2023, according to a report from Germany's domestic intelligence agency.

This marked only a 2 percent increase in political crimes from 2022. Notably however, 25,660 of these crimes were committed by right wing extremists, a 22 percent jump from the previous year.

The intel report also points out that the vast majority of crimes were committed after the Hamas attack in October 2023.

Furthermore, 1,926 Islamophobic incidents were registered by the CLAIM network of NGOs in Germany which seeks to create nationwide and pan-European visibility of anti-Muslim and racist tendencies in Europe.

Far-right extremism has not affected Muslims alone. Anti-Semitic attacks rose to 492 from just 33 in 2022. The hate crimes are largely being conducted by far-right extremist groups who hold nativist, ultranationalist and anti-Muslim ideologies.

This comes in the form of propaganda offences from far-right political parties and organisations such as the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, whose leader Bjorn Hocke was found guilty of using a Nazi slogan during a speech. Damages to property, incitement to hatred and violations of assembly rules have also been reported.