Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has expressed concern about Israel's increasing rhetoric and attacks on Lebanon, particularly regarding the future of the region.

"No state in our region, including Türkiye, can feel safe as long as Israeli aggression under [Israel's Prime Minister] Netanyahu's administration is not stopped," Erdogan said on Tuesday after a cabinet meeting in Ankara.

Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging border fire since the eruption of the Gaza war in October, but recent escalation has fueled concern of a bigger confrontation.

Against separatist intentions

On Türkiye's foreign policy, Erdogan said: "We believe it is beneficial to open clenched fists in foreign policy. We will not hesitate to meet with whoever is necessary for this purpose."

He said Türkiye will continue to ensure the security of "our country and our people" as long as there are "bloodthirsty groups" in Syria with their guns pointed towards it.

"We have no eye on anyone's land, nor do we have any eye on anyone's sovereignty," he said, adding that Türkiye is solely defending and will continue to defend its homeland against separatist intentions.