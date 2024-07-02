Representative Lloyd Doggett of Texas has become the first Democratic lawmaker to publicly urge President Joe Biden to step aside as the party's presidential nominee, citing Biden's recent debate performance against Donald Trump as inadequate in defending his extensive achievements.

"My decision to make these strong reservations public is not done lightly nor does it in any way diminish my respect for all that President Biden has achieved," Doggett said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Recognising that, unlike Trump, President Biden's first commitment has always been to our country, not himself, I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw. I respectfully call on him to do so."

Related Biden showcases fluctuating performance in debate with Trump

Doggett, who represents an Austin-based district and is serving his 15th term in Congress, is the first sitting lawmaker in his party to publicly state what many have been privately whispering since last week’s debate.

Biden's weak performance caused immediate panic among his supporters, leading many to question whether the 81-year-old politician is the strongest Democratic candidate to take on Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, in November.

"I represent the heart of a congressional district once represented by Lyndon Johnson," Doggett continued. "Under very different circumstances, he made the painful decision to withdraw. President Biden should do the same."

Related Poll shows 72 pct of voters doubt Biden's mental fitness for US presidency

High stakes

Following the debate, Biden conceded that the performance did not go well, but insisted he was ready to fight for a second term as president.

The president and his campaign have not directly responded to Democrats' criticism, opting instead to send surrogates on cable news to defend the debate as a bad night and to draw a contrast between Biden and Trump.

The stakes are high, with control of both chambers of Congress hanging in the balance in November. Democrats are defending more Senate seats than Republicans, and their slim 51-49 majority in the Senate is precarious, while Republicans hold a narrow majority in the House.