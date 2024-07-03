In a significant divergence from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's stance on the Gaza war, the country's top military leaders are advocating for a ceasefire with Hamas resistance group, American newspaper New York Times reported.

Israeli generals believe a ceasefire is essential for freeing the remaining captives held in Gaza and for preparing Israeli forces for a potential larger conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon, the newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to NYT's interviews with six current and former security officials, Israel's military leaders are convinced that a truce is the quickest and safest way to rescue the approximately 120 Israelis still held captive in Gaza.

Israeli army top brass argue that their forces, now under-equipped after Tel Aviv's longest war in decades, need time to recuperate and rearm in case a full-scale war breaks out with Hezbollah, engaged in a low-level conflict with Israel since October.

The General Staff Forum, Israel's top military body, comprising around 30 senior most generals including Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, the military chief of staff, has reached a consensus that a temporary ceasefire in Gaza could ease tensions with Hezbollah.

There were unconfirmed reports about Halevi's possible resignation in few weeks.

Lack of direction

Eyal Hulata, Israel's national security adviser until early last year, stated, "The military is in full support of a hostage deal and a ceasefire. They believe they can always re-engage Hamas militarily if necessary.

A pause in Gaza increases the chances of de-escalation in Lebanon and provides time to prepare for a potential larger conflict with Hezbollah."

The military's shift in strategy reflects a growing frustration with Netanyahu's refusal to outline a clear Gaza plan. This lack of direction has created a power vacuum in the besieged enclave, forcing Israeli forces to repeatedly clear areas of Hamas fighters.

Public statements from military leaders have increasingly hinted at their private dissatisfaction with the current strategy.