Britain's Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak has kicked off the last day of campaigning before polls open in a national election, each warning voters of dire economic consequences if the other man wins.

Opinion polls show Starmer's Labour Party is set for a big win that would end 14 years of Conservative government and hand the centre-left leader the keys to the prime minister's Number 10 Downing Street office on Friday morning.

Fearful that voters could see the result as a foregone conclusion and stay at home when polling opens at 0600 GMT on Thursday or register protest votes with smaller parties, Labour issued a fresh rallying cry:

"Don’t forget the economic chaos for which the British people are still paying the price," Labour's campaign coordinator Pat McFadden said in a statement.

"If you vote Conservative, nothing will change. If you don’t vote at all or vote for another party, you run the risk of waking up on Friday to Rishi Sunak walking through the door to No. 10 once again."

Starmer's campaign has been built around a one-word promise of 'Change', tapping into discontent at the state of Britain's stretched public services and falling living standards - symptoms of a sluggish economy and political instability.