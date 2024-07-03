An Israeli minister in Netanyahu’s far-right government has hailed the political victory of the French far-right leader Marine Le Pen after her National Rally party emerged as the clear winner in this week's French legislative elections.

Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli said that Le Pen's potential election to the presidency – which is not currently being even considered – would be excellent for Israel because of her strong stance against ''anti-Semitism''.

“It would be great for Israel if Marine Le Pen became president of France. In my opinion, it would be good for the State of Israel,” Chikli gushed. Chikli may, however, mean something quite different from what he actually said. His fulsome praise of Le Pen may not be because of her supposed pro-Zionist stance, as much as for her anti-Muslim attitude–which he, of course, shares.

The National Rally in France won one-third of the votes in last week's elections, making it the party with the largest legislative representation in France.

Its influence could still be reduced if other parties—from the centre-right to the far left—decide to unite en masse against their far-right opponents in the second-round vote on July 7.

This then might permit them to select a candidate to become France’s next prime minister, replacing Gabriel Attal, who is of Tunisian Jewish descent.

A lot can still happen between now and Sunday, and it is not yet clear what type of government ultimately will emerge.

A possible scenario, but by no means the only one, is that Le Pen's party will manage to form some sort of coalition.

Rise of the far-right

Le Pen took over the National Front in 2022 from her father Jean-Marie Le Pen, a hugely controversial figure in French politics.

She has attempted to moderate the image of the far-right in France by renaming it the ‘Rassemblement National’ and by eradicating its anti-Semitic discourse–at least on the surface of things.

Like many far-right and populist parties in Europe, France’s National Rally takes a fanatically pro-Israel line.

It shares with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu an obsessive loathing for Muslims and holds a trenchant stance against immigrants from Muslim-majority countries. It accuses this small minority of being responsible for the so-called ‘Islamisation’ of France.

Jean-Marie Le Pen's party was long seen by French Jewry and by Israel as a grave threat since its discourse was rooted in anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial.

The younger Le Pen purged her father, other anti-Semites and Holocaust deniers from the party, trying for years to distance it from its unsavoury past so as to win favour with Jewish communities and Israel.

This was because it would give the party–once considered utterly untouchable–a certain degree of legitimacy.

If Le Pen's party does manage to form a government, Israel’s most extremist government, led by Netanyahu, will find itself working alongside a soulmate.