Activists behind Kenya's anti-government protests are rethinking their strategy after demonstrations on Tuesday were marred by widespread violence and looting.

The activists say the violence was the work of "goons" hired by politicians to either discredit legitimate demonstrators or advance their own agendas, but they acknowledge that it risks undermining the protest movement.

"It seems the state has realised that the only way to counter this movement is by using goons to incite violence, break into peop le's property, loot, and tarnish our cause," Ojango Omondi, an activist in the capital Nairobi, told Reuters.

"It's time to go back to the drawing board and strategise on how best to overcome this violence and keep our protests focused on their true objectives."

Kenya's government spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. In a statement on Tuesday, Interior Minister Kithure Kindike blamed violence on "hordes of marauding criminal gangs" and said there was an attempt to "politicise crime".

The mobilisation of Kenyans from across ethnic lines around common economic demands marked a notable break with previous protest movements, which have typically been organised by political figures with ethnic grievances often at the fore.

The protests have taken a violent turn in the past week. Some demonstrators briefly stormed parliament last week and the police opened fire, killing dozens.

The next day, President William Ruto withdrew the tax increases. But protesters vowed to carry on, issuing a range of demands, from anti-corruption measures to Ruto's resignation.

Practically from the start, Tuesday's protests were marked by violence. Stone-throwing young men clashed with police in Nairobi and other towns. Looters stormed businesses, leading shopowners to arm themselves with sticks and clubs.

Foi Wambui, a young actress who had come to protest in downtown Nairobi, said she was heading home because of the chaos.