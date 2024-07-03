WORLD
India asks Russia to return home its citizens from Ukraine war zone
Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar meets his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana.
At least four Indian nationals recruited by the Russian army were killed in the ongoing war that began in February 2022. / Photo: @DrSJaishankar/X / Others
By Rabiul Islam
July 3, 2024

India has pressed for a “safe and expeditious return” of Indian nationals fighting for Russia in its war in Ukraine.

“Raised our strong concern on Indian nationals who are currently in the war zone,” Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar wrote on X after meeting his Russian counterpart in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana on Wednesday, which is hosting a two-day meeting of the council of heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

At least four Indian nationals recruited by the Russian army were killed in the ongoing war that began in February 2022.

India’s premier investigating and prosecuting agency — the Central Bureau of Investigation — in May announced the arrest of four people on charges of trafficking Indian nationals for combat roles in the Russian armed forces.

India is one of Russia’s major economic partners, and has exponentially increased its imports of Russian crude oil in recent months.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said preparations for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia have "entered the final stage."

SOURCE:AA
