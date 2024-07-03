Türkiye's simulation, testing, and training software TDLSim (Tactical Data Link Simulator), developed for ensuring secure information exchange among military systems' tactical data links, has successfully performed in a NATO exercise.

Turkish company MilSOFT, which provides software-based solutions for the country's defence industry, participated in NATO's largest digital interoperability exercise CWIX 2024 through its TDLSim product via the Air Force.

During the exercise, held at the NATO Joint Force Training Center in Bydgoszcz, Poland, the TDLSim product carried out a series of activities in the tactical data link domain.

As part of the Coalition Interoperability Assurance and Verification activity, an integration event was conducted by NATO to ensure the interoperability of member states' systems, including interoperability tests.

The goal of this activity is to demonstrate that systems connecting to the NATO network and conducting joint operations with NATO possess functions that are compatible with NATO standards and other NATO systems.

Systems that complete these tests are evaluated as capable of joining the NATO network and conducting joint operations when necessary. This activity is considered a certification event organised by NATO for TDL systems.

During the event, TDLSim completed 146 tests, earning compatibility reports for a range of functions.

Under the joint operation scenario, roles such as airborne early warning and control aircraft, fighter aircraft, missile roles and tasks were assumed. As a result of these tasks, TDLSim gained recognition from both Turkish and foreign participants.

The execution of the network-supported missile capability was highlighted as a significant capability by the scenario air coordinator to Turkish and foreign generals during CWIX 2024.

Throughout CWIX 2024, various tests were successfully completed with systems from NATO, the Netherlands, Spain, the Czech Republic, Greece, Romania and other countries and organisations.

The tactical data link