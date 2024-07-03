Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed that public order is a red line for the country, following an isolated criminal incident in central Türkiye that escalated into riots both within the country and in Syria amid ongoing efforts to normalise relations between Ankara and the Bashar al Assad regime.

On Monday, angry crowds in Kayseri, Türkiye, set fire to numerous properties owned by Syrian nationals, reacting to an incident of a Syrian individual sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl. The unrest also spread to other cities, albeit with lesser intensity.

President Erdogan called for an end to the violence, saying Türkiye "will resolve the issue of refugees not based on prejudices or fears, but with a rational, conscientious framework based on realities of the country and economy."

"Public order is a red line for our state. Regardless of the excuse, we will not tolerate this line being crossed or violated," he stressed, adding that stoking xenophobia and anti-refugee hatred is detrimental to all.

Simultaneous provocation

As authorities called for calm, Syrian demonstrators in opposition-controlled areas burned trucks bearing Turkish licence plates and vandalised Turkish flags.

The Syrian National Army, representing the opposition in Syria, condemned the incidents and raised the Turkish flag with a message of unity and brotherhood. Fahim Issa, a prominent commander of the Syrian opposition forces, urged Syrians to resist provocateurs aiming to sow discord with their “Turkish brothers”.

Back in Türkiye, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the Syrian national accused of abusing a child was apprehended. In addition, 67 people were detained in the attacks.

"Türkiye is a state of law and order. Our security forces continue their fight against all crimes and criminals today, as they did yesterday," Yerlikaya stressed.

Amidst the violence, social media platform X saw a surge in extremist social media activity calling for the expulsion of Syrian refugees in Türkiye. Nevertheless, Yerlikaya revealed that a significant portion of the posts were generated by bots and were deemed provocative.

“We will not tolerate those who threaten the peace and security of our country, who make provocative posts and hate speech,” he stressed.