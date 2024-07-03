Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have met to discuss bilateral and global issues in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, where leaders have gathered for a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

The two leaders discussed various issues, including the latest situation in the Ukraine war, Israel's current attacks on Palestinian territories, efforts to find a solution to the crisis in Syria, and the fight against terrorism, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said in a statement on Wednesday.

Highlighting the ongoing cooperation between Türkiye and Russia, including the construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, Erdogan said that "We have discussions (with Russia) on the Sinop Nuclear Power Plant, I believe we can take serious steps on that matter.”

The Sinop plant is a proposed nuclear power plant in Sinop in Türkiye's Black Sea region. It would be Türkiye's second nuclear plant, after one in southern Türkiye, and its second plant built through a partnership with Moscow.

Trade volume goal

The Turkish president expressed confidence in reaching the ambitious trade volume goal of $100 billion, citing strong potential for growth in bilateral relations.

Putin, for his part, said that "despite all challenges, the relationship between Russia and Türkiye is progressing step by step."

He highlighted the progress in their "strategic projects" and noted record-breaking tourism numbers, with 6.7 million Russian tourists visiting Türkiye last year.

Turkish President Erdogan invited Putin to visit Türkiye.