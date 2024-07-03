Türkiye has criticised UEFA's decision to open a disciplinary investigation into footballer Merih Demiral after he used the 'Bozkurt' symbol, or 'grey wolf' salute, during a match against Austria at Euro 2024.

In a report published by the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution in September 2023, it was emphasised that not every person who makes the 'Bozkurt' sign can be described as a right-wing extremist.

"We condemn politically motivated reactions to the use of a historical and cultural symbol during the celebration of a victory in a sporting event in a way that does not target anyone." Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X on Wednesday.

Merih Demiral, who scored both goals for Türkiye's A national football team as they beat Austria 2-1 in the last 16 of Euro 2024, made the 'Bozkurt' sign.

Summoning German ambassador