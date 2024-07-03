WORLD
3 MIN READ
NATO pledges $43 billion in aid for Ukraine in 2025 — diplomats
The initiative was meant to shore up Western aid for Ukraine to defend itself against Russia's war in the coming years, but it has hit some snags.
NATO pledges $43 billion in aid for Ukraine in 2025 — diplomats
The decision aims to safeguard the flow of weapons even if Donald Trump returns to office. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
July 3, 2024

NATO countries signed off on a watered-down pledge to keep supplying Ukraine with around 40 billion euros ($43.1 billion) in weapons next year, diplomats have said.

Wednesday's initiative –– to be unveiled at a summit in Washington next week –– was pitched by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg as a way to firm up Western aid for Kiev in its war with Russia for the coming years.

The plan was to get countries to vow to keep on giving support at the rate they've been giving since Moscow attacked and to split contributions more equitably.

But diplomats said leading power the United States insisted that the pledge –– which is not legally binding –– should be reviewed next year.

Washington's argument was that it was not legally possible for the government to commit any future administrations to spending, diplomats said.

RelatedRussia brushes off Trump's claim that he could end Ukraine war in a day

One part of package

RECOMMENDED

Diplomats also said that a proposal to lay out a clear way to split future aid according to the size of each country's gross domestic product was dropped due to opposition led by Türkiye.

A diplomat said there was a reference to "fair burden sharing" in the final text and the aim to contribute more proportionally, but no mention of using GDP as a scale.

The pledge is one part of a package for Ukraine that NATO is hammering out for the summit in Washington.

Kiev is also set to get stronger wording in a final declaration on its push to join, but no concrete invite to become a member.

The alliance will also look to insulate weapons deliveries against any possible return to the US presidency by Donald Trump by taking control of the coordination of supplies from Washington.

RelatedOrban visits Ukraine, calls for ceasefire to speed up peace talks
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG
Macron warns Trump tariff threat over Greenland risks a world 'without rules'
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan