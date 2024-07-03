NATO countries signed off on a watered-down pledge to keep supplying Ukraine with around 40 billion euros ($43.1 billion) in weapons next year, diplomats have said.

Wednesday's initiative –– to be unveiled at a summit in Washington next week –– was pitched by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg as a way to firm up Western aid for Kiev in its war with Russia for the coming years.

The plan was to get countries to vow to keep on giving support at the rate they've been giving since Moscow attacked and to split contributions more equitably.

But diplomats said leading power the United States insisted that the pledge –– which is not legally binding –– should be reviewed next year.

Washington's argument was that it was not legally possible for the government to commit any future administrations to spending, diplomats said.

One part of package