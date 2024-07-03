The UN denounced reports of "unacceptable" abuse and even torture of Palestinian detainees, in particular since Hamas's October 7 attack inside Israel that sparked the war in Gaza, demanding an investigation.

The United Nations has long raised concerns about conditions for Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, but warned on Wednesday that the situation appeared to have worsened since the war began.

Asked about a recent case where Israel's military acknowledged its troops had tied a wounded Palestinian to a military vehicle during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, UN rights chief Volker Turk said it was "sickening to see such totally unacceptable treatment".

"There must be a transparent and independent investigation to know what happened and to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice," Turk said at a news conference in Geneva.

Turk's spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani urged the need for accountability in the case, warning that without it, "brazen violations like this will continue with impunity".

"At some point you run out of words of condemnation to use for such incidents," she told AFP news agency.

While acknowledging Israel's assertion that the incident did not comply with its own code of conduct, she claimed that "the denigration and dehumanisation of an entire community... almost enables and facilitates the conduct by Israeli troops".

Related Palestine journalist reveals sexual abuse at notorious Israeli torture site

'Unacceptable'

Beyond that case, Shamdasani said the UN rights office had "been receiving very worrying, very distressing reports of how Palestinian detainees are being treated by Israeli forces since October 7".