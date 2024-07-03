Piles of garbage and sewage accumulate around refugee camps in central Gaza amid Israel’s ongoing war on the enclave, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said.

UNRWA spokesperson Louise Wateridge said Wednesday the refugee agency has been denied access to waste disposal sites by Israeli authorities, while several sewage treatment centres and waste disposal vehicles have been destroyed.

"Rising temperature fuels the crisis, leading not only to foul odours but also to the proliferation of diseases. Rodents, rats and mosquitoes thrive in these conditions, further spreading illnesses," she added.

Compounding the issue, essential medications for common skin and gastrointestinal ailments are scarce. Gaza's Health Ministry reported that 70 percent of medicines were missing and specialised treatments nearly depleted.