TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
PKK terror group damages region's economy, people's livelihoods in N Iraq
The PKK has been harming people in Iraq’s Duhok region since 1991, says Duhok Labor Union head, as the terror group prevents people from returning to their lands and damages the economy.
PKK terror group damages region's economy, people's livelihoods in N Iraq
"The situation in Sinjar also affects Duhok because the Yazidis who fled from Sinjar stay in Duhok, and they also need jobs," he said. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
July 3, 2024

The President of the Duhok Labor Union in Iraq has said that the PKK terrorist organisation is damaging the region's economy and people's livelihoods.

Speaking on the damage caused by the fire set by the PKK in the city on Wednesday, Velat Ozmani said: "The PKK has been harming us in this region since 1991. The terror group prevents people from returning to their ancestral lands and villages."

He pointed out that the PKK terror group disrupts the economy of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) and leads to the evacuation of villages.

"(PKK) They have burned hundreds of villages. The villages are on the verge of destruction,” Ozmani noted.

“The PKK is encroaching on the livelihood and sustenance of the poor and the working class,” he said.

RelatedPKK occupation of Sinjar prolongs Yazidi suffering in Iraqi camps

Mosul's Sinjar

RECOMMENDED

Touching on the occupation of Mosul's Sinjar district by the terrorist organisation, Ozmani stressed that the Sinjar agreement signed between Erbil and Baghdad could not be implemented due to the PKK.

"The situation in Sinjar also affects Duhok because the Yazidis who fled from Sinjar stay in Duhok, and they also need jobs," he explained.

He said that 260 shopkeepers whose shops were burned in the Duhok National Market would file a lawsuit against the members of the terror group who were responsible for the fire.

Ozmani said they would convey their demands to the Iraqi government through the KRG.

The fire in the National Market in Duhok on April 1, 2014, caused nine billion dinars (six million dollars) in material damage.

Iraqi Interior Ministry spokesman Miqdad Miri said on July 1 that the perpetrators of the recent fires in the Kirkuk, Erbil, and Duhok provinces were members of the PKK terrorist organisation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG
Macron warns Trump tariff threat over Greenland risks a world 'without rules'
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan