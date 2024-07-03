The President of the Duhok Labor Union in Iraq has said that the PKK terrorist organisation is damaging the region's economy and people's livelihoods.

Speaking on the damage caused by the fire set by the PKK in the city on Wednesday, Velat Ozmani said: "The PKK has been harming us in this region since 1991. The terror group prevents people from returning to their ancestral lands and villages."

He pointed out that the PKK terror group disrupts the economy of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) and leads to the evacuation of villages.

"(PKK) They have burned hundreds of villages. The villages are on the verge of destruction,” Ozmani noted.

“The PKK is encroaching on the livelihood and sustenance of the poor and the working class,” he said.

Related PKK occupation of Sinjar prolongs Yazidi suffering in Iraqi camps

Mosul's Sinjar