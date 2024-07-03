President Joe Biden is "absolutely not" considering dropping out of the presidential race, despite his dismal performance during the first debate against Donald Trump, the White House has said.

"He understands that it is fair for people to ask that question," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told media on Wednesday. "The president is clear-eyed, and he is staying in the race."

She added she "cannot lay out something that would change the president's mind."

Biden dialled into a call with worried members of his campaign team and told them he wasn't going anywhere, according to AP news agency, citing sources.

"Let me say this as clearly as I possibly can, as simply and straightforward as I can: I am running … no one's pushing me out," Biden said on a call with staffers from his reelection campaign.

"I'm not leaving. I'm in this race to the end, and we're going to win."

White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients held a call with demoralised White House staff on Wednesday as well, acknowledging that it had been a challenging few days while stressing that the Biden team had a record to be proud of and more work to do.

On Wednesday, Representative Raul Grijalva became the second Democratic lawmaker to publicly call on Biden to withdraw from the presidential race following his poor performance in last week’s debate against Donald Trump.

"If he's the candidate, I'm going to support him, but I think that this is an opportunity to look elsewhere," Grijalva told The New York Times.