Ideally, in times of crisis, efforts at de-escalation should replace alarmist narratives.

That is precisely what is needed in the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia as the US continues to arm them, provoking Russia from its western sphere of influence.

The US has urged NATO to increase its support to Baltic member states through speedy reinforcements as mentioned at the recently concluded NATO Washington Summit.

However, the threat perception is misguided. America's justification for propping up the region as a potential front should the Ukraine war spread is only plausible if there is an impending military attack from Russia.

That is not the case.

Souring relations

Tensions have escalated between the Baltic states and the Kremlin since the start of the Ukraine war due to the former's unequivocal support for Ukraine.

Moscow has also made allegations that Soviet-era memorials were removed in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania amid an intensification of the Ukraine war.

Unequivocal support from the Baltic countries – which are also NATO member states – for the Zelenskyy government in Kiev has irked the Putin administration and prompted his regime to undertake retaliatory measures, including placing senior officials such as Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on a "wanted list" over the removal of Soviet-era memorials. The souring ties are concomitant with the US Air Force's B-52 bombers flying over Baltic airspace to tackle possible airspace violations by Russian fighter jets. This includes flying close to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, which is sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania. However, the presence of American aerial combat operations has not resulted in direct confrontation by Moscow. Instead, Russia has opted for hybrid tactics such as jamming GPS signals of commercial flights and satellite signals, as was the case with Russia jamming signals of a Royal Air Force aircraft in March 2024.

Russia's decision to opt for hybrid warfare instead of military confrontation with the United States and its allies is based on the fact that a direct approach would be unwinnable and only result in greater international isolation.

Misguided threat perceptions

The latest violations of Lithuanian airspace by a Russian civilian aircraft headed to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, a city sandwiched between Lithuania and Poland, has once again raised alarm bells in Vilnius.

As a consequence of the Ukraine war, Russian flights are banned from crossing through EU airspace, yet Moscow has ignored these restrictions.

It is important to note that the EU ban differs from a proposed NATO ban, which the military alliance has rejected because a full-scale direct confrontation is possible.

Hence, there is no justification for America to increase its footprint in the Baltics over airspace violations.

Also, Russia's reported plans to declare part of the Baltic Sea as internal maritime waters have alarmed the Baltic states, which have called for securing their shores with defence shields.

However, internal divisions and fissures in the EU exist on how to tackle the Russian threat. Member states such as Germany are adopting a dualistic and hypocritical approach.