Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said Israel is closer "more than ever" to reaching a prisoner swap deal with Palestinians.

According to the Israeli Channel 12, Gallant told families of captives held in Gaza that the prisoner swap deal is "closer than ever" on Thursday.

The Israeli army public broadcaster KAN said earlier that the Israeli Cabinet will hold on Thursday evening a session to review Hamas's response to the Gaza ceasefire proposal that also includes a prisoner swap deal.

Meanwhile, CNN quoted an Israeli source familiar with the negotiations, stating that both parties "appear to be on the brink of a framework agreement for a cease-fire and hostage release deal."

The source added that Israeli officials believe Hamas’ latest response will enable the two parties to enter detailed negotiations to reach an agreement.

Mediators have delivered a response from Hamas to a proposal that would include the release of hostages held in Gaza and a cease-fire in the territory.

Israel is evaluating the remarks and will convey its reply to the mediators, said a statement released by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on behalf of the Mossad spy agency on Wednesday.

