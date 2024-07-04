Türkiye’s policy is to end the conflict and rebuild a Syria that has its territorial integrity intact with its citizens living in peace and freedom, the head of the Turkish Communications Directorate, Fahrettin Altun has said.

In a statement released on X, formerly known as Twitter, Altun said on Thursday that Ankara’s Syria policy intends to arrive at a peaceful resolution of the conflict that has displaced millions of refugees, a major chunk of whom Türkiye has been hosting for over a decade.

Altun said that Türkiye aims to ensure the safe return of refugees in his country, and underlined that humanitarian and legal infrastructure must be built to accomplish this.

Related Public order a red line for Türkiye: Erdogan

Altun, however, criticised the international community for ignoring this goal, avoiding to share the burden of supporting refugees and providing minimal support to them, and leaving Türkiye alone in this monumental humanitarian duty.

“Turkish people have been extremely compassionate and generous with their support for those who have been given no choice but to leave their homelands,” Altun said.

“In line with that spirit, our foreign policy has remained committed to humanitarian principles despite many pressures and provocations of all sorts,” he said.

“We didn’t let fringe opposition groups turn this issue to inflame anti-immigrant sentiments. We will not allow external actors to exploit some grievances to dictate our policy, either.”

Altun’s remarks came after angry crowds in the central Anatolian city of Kayseri set fire to numerous properties owned by Syrian nationals. The violence was sparked by an incident involving a Syrian individual who sexually abused a seven-year-old girl. The unrest also spread to other cities, albeit with lesser intensity.

Amidst the unrest, social media platform X saw a surge in disinformation and hateful content, with a large number of users deploying derogatory language and calling for the expulsion of Syrian refugees from Türkiye.

Nevertheless, the Turkish authorities revealed that a significant portion of the posts were generated by bots and were deemed provocative.

‘Disturbing level of hypocrisy by the West’