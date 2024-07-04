TÜRKİYE
Türkiye pursues regional peace through vigorous diplomacy — Erdogan
Despite many hurdles, Türkiye working to build effective, inclusive international system to ensure global peace, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Israel has to be stopped, and forced to accept a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, Erdogan said, urging countries to increase pressure on the Israeli administration./ Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
July 4, 2024

Türkiye aims to ensure peace in its region and beyond through vigorous diplomacy based on people and human values, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“Despite all hurdles, we are working to build an effective, and inclusive international system to ensure peace, security, stability, and prosperity,” Erdogan said at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana on Thursday.

Erdogan added that the ruins covering Gaza, under which the bodies of over 16,000 innocent children lie, the victims of a nearly nine-month-old Israeli offensive, are also the wreckage of the international system which has lost its legitimacy as it failed to stop the slaughter.

Israel has to be stopped, and forced to accept a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, he said, urging countries to increase pressure on the Israeli administration.

Turkish president, Qatari emir discuss latest Israeli attacks

President Erdogan has met Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Astana, and discussed Israel's attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.

"The meeting addressed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Qatar, Israel's attacks on Palestine, the Israeli threat to Lebanon as well as regional and global issues," Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X on Thursday.

Emphasising that the spread of Israel's aggression in the region is "dangerous," Erdogan said: "The international community, particularly the Islamic world, must take immediate steps and work together to prevent this and to stop Israel."

He highlighted the importance of increasing the humanitarian efforts to resolve the crisis and ensuring "uninterrupted delivery of aid" in Gaza, where Israel has killed nearly 38,000 Palestinians since last October.

"Türkiye continues to increase its efforts in this regard," he added.

TürkiyeandMongoliarelations

Meanwhile, Erdogan also met with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

The duo discussed the bilateral relations between Türkiye and Mongolia, besides regional and global issues.

Stressing the importance of elevating relations with Mongolia, a country with deep cultural and historical ties to Türkiye, Erdogan said: "Efforts should continue to be made in this direction."

Meeting with President of China

President Erdogan also met with President Xi Jinping of China, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between Türkiye and China, the Ukraine-Russia War, Israel's attacks on Palestine as well as global and regional developments were discussed.

Erdogan stated that the aim is to increasingly continue the steps taken to improve Türkiye's relations with China in every field and that this will benefit both countries.

Expressing that the danger of the Ukrainian-Russian War and Israel's attacks on Palestine spreading regionally and globally is extremely important, President Erdogan also added that the international community must take effective measures against this.

