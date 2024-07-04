Niger's army has said it had killed more than 100 "terrorists" during air and ground operations in response to a deadly attack against soldiers near the Burkina Faso border.

A coalition of armed groups killed 20 troops and one civilian in the region of Tera in militant-plagued western Niger on June 25, the army said.

"More than 100 terrorists have been killed since," the army said in its latest bulletin on Thursday, adding its operations were ongoing.

The army had said in its previous bulletin that it had killed around 30 "terrorists" in the region the day after the Tera attack and had "destroyed their means of war" in an air raid.