Pressed between a selection of shops, cafes and shuttered buildings in London’s Kentish Town neighbourhood, sits a Turkish kebab takeaway that could easily be missed.

But Kentish Delights has been the go-to place for a quick and tasty kebab meal by none other than America’s pop darling Taylor Swift.

Swift, the first and only artist to win four Album of the Year Grammy awards, is reported to have placed an order at the discrete no-frills eatery ahead of her recent UK record-breaking Eras Tour, which kicked off on June 21.

Enough chicken kebabs to feed 15 people were ordered a day before her London tour’s first show at an estimated cost of around £100 ($127).

The shop’s owner, Ahmed Khan, told local media that Swift has been visiting Kentish Delight for years.

"Many times she comes in here and orders from us, then she liked the food and then they decided to make a music video here — End Game," Khan said. Kentish Delights appears towards the end of 2017’s End Game music video, where she can be seen passing takeaway boxes from the shop to a group of friends who then tuck into the kebabs.

Her former partner British actor Joe Alwyn is from the area, with Khan telling the BBC last month, that the pop music sensation used to drop by frequently when visiting her former flame before the pandemic.

Alwyn is said to be the inspiration behind her latest and eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, released on April 19. Swift and Alwyn were romantically involved for six years before ending their relationship in March last year.

Khan told another local media outlet that Swift’s go-to order is a chicken döner kebab with lots of salad, garlic mayo, and chilli sauce.

Since putting Kentish Delights on the map, the kebab spot has reportedly been overwhelmed with Swifties, as devoted fans of the pop star are fondly known, all eager to chow down on some Turkish döner kebab.

“I came for the Taylor Swift hype, and I stayed for the best döner I've ever had. Absolutely delicious. Ahmed is the kindest gentleman, and makes fantastic food!,” according to one review left under the modest shop’s Google page.