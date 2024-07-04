Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised the role of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in promoting relations between the two countries.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday in Astana, Kazakhstan, Putin hinted that Western sanctions are hindering the development of economic ties between Russia and Türkiye.

"What is hindering (the development of relations) is well-known. What is helping (relations) to move forward (is) the political will of President Erdogan," said Putin.

Meeting Erdogan on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on Wednesday, Putin said: “Relations between Russia and Türkiye are progressing despite the current challenges in the world."