TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan's leadership boosts Russia-Türkiye relations — Putin
Russian president hints Western economic sanctions having negative impact on Russian-Turkish economic cooperation.
Erdogan's leadership boosts Russia-Türkiye relations — Putin
Earlier this week, citing the country’s strong ties, Erdogan and Putin expressed willingness for the Russian leader to once again visit Türkiye./ Photo: AFP / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
July 4, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised the role of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in promoting relations between the two countries.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday in Astana, Kazakhstan, Putin hinted that Western sanctions are hindering the development of economic ties between Russia and Türkiye.

"What is hindering (the development of relations) is well-known. What is helping (relations) to move forward (is) the political will of President Erdogan," said Putin.

Meeting Erdogan on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on Wednesday, Putin said: “Relations between Russia and Türkiye are progressing despite the current challenges in the world."

RelatedErdogan, Putin meet in Astana for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit
RECOMMENDED

Warm relations

For his part, the Turkish president said: "Our country’s path is strong and continues to grow stronger, and we want to further develop warm relations between Russia and Türkiye."

Earlier this week, citing the country’s strong ties, Erdogan and Putin expressed willingness for the Russian leader to once again visit Türkiye.

The leaders are known to have frequent phone calls to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG
Macron warns Trump tariff threat over Greenland risks a world 'without rules'
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe